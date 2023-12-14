Kaduna error bombing: DHQ sets up 8-man investigative panel

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters on Wednesday said it has constituted an 8-man investigation panel into the December 3 accidental drone bombing of Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State, which claimed over 80 lives while 70 others were wounded.

Major Gen Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, made this known in Abuja.

Recall that both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the military authorities had said the incident would be probed to get to the root of the error bombing to ensure that such never happened again.

Buba confirmed that the investigative panel, made up of senior officers from across the military establishment, was set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Gwabim Musa.

“Apart from being drawn from the services, their membership cut across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“The panel was set up on December 8, 2023. The outcome of their effort will be communicated in due course.”