Kaduna error attack: Tinubu’ll lead in seeking justice for survivors – Kaduna gov Uba Sani

Zazzau Emir, ex-VP Sambo call for timely investigations

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is at the forefront of seeking justice for the people of Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State.

“We are calling on the people to continue to have faith in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is our prayer that this incident should be the last in our country,” he said.

Governor Uba Sani spoke when the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, and the former Vice President, Arc Namadi Sambo, visited the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House to condole the deaths of over 100 peasants when an Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) dropped bombs on a religious gathering.

The Emir and Sambo called for a timely investigation into the December 3 error attack in an interview with journalists, adding that the visit allowed them to inform the Governor about the progress made by the committee, chaired by VP Sambo, on the Zaria Central Mosque that caved in and killed a few worshippers.

According to Uba Sani, from the moment the Tudun Biri incident happened, there was a high level of solidarity from across the country. “It is our prayer that this type of incident should be the last in the country,” he said.

Namadi Sambo said, “We are in support of probing the incident, and we made it clear that this should be the last one. A proper, high-level investigation should be carried out. Indeed, Governor Uba Sani has confirmed to us that a high-level independent investigation panel will be set up so that once and for all, this type of incident will not happen again.”

“Secondly, the purpose of our visit is to brief the governor about the development of Zaria Central Mosque. You are all aware of the unfortunate incident where the mosque collapsed and several people lost their lives. And the Emir of Zazzau formed a technical committee on the reconstruction of the mosque.”

“I chaired the committee, and I briefed the governor on the progress made so far. And I want to make it clear that we are not here to seek government funds. This project, as you are aware, had a public fundraising event in Abuja. There will be a second one, and there will be continuous fund-raising for the reconstruction.”

“We are here to commiserate and extend our sincere condolences to the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, the people of Kaduna State, and indeed all Nigerians, on the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri. I pray that the Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest and that those who were injured get well soon. I want to use this opportunity to also console the Emir of Zazzau, who is also here on a condolence visit.”

“I would also like to thank the governor for all the support he is giving to ensure that those who were affected are well compensated. I am also thanking, in particular, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



We have heard that the president has directed that those affected be well compensated. He has also directed that the affected village be completely reconstructed, and all social amenities that a civil society requires should be provided. So we thank the President, the Governor, and the good people of Kaduna State and Nigeria for supporting the reconstruction.”

Emir Bamalli of Zazzau said, “I think His Excellency, the Vice President, has spoken very well on this matter. I share the same view as the independent investigation panel, which the governor has confirmed, as has the president himself. So we are optimistic and hoping that this should be done within the shortest time.”

“We have seen that those in the hospital have started coming back to their senses and lives. We are calling on authorities not to allow people to speak recklessly on social media about the incident; that is not acceptable,” he said.

