Kaduna Error Attack: Reveal source of drone, military authorities charged

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A political analyst and former Governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Shuaibu Idris Miqati has urged the military authorities to reveal the source of the drone that bombed the inhabitants of the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He stated that although the bombing of Tudun Biri by the Army appeared to have some level of carelessness and or recklessness, human and or machine errors are known to occur and reoccur often.

The statement read: ” I received with rude shock the sad news of the accident which occurred in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of our great state; Kaduna.”

“Friendly fire does occur in military operations, particularly when and where there may be intelligence failure. This is not peculiar to our society. Although the incidence appears to have some level of carelessness and or recklessness, human and or machine error are known to occur and reoccur often.”

“The recent incidence in Kaduna calls for caution and calm in understanding the problem as well as challenges facing the military in general.”

“We note with concerns the interventions of governments to conduct full scale investigation which should not and must not be limited to the incidence but should include the source of drone ie UAV, the suppliers, the maintenance as well as the operations of the machine.”

“We appreciate the level of concerns shown by various government agencies, organizations, and functionaries since the unfortunate incidence. The promises of assistance to the families of the victims and the survivors are also encouraging and welcome. However, governments must ensure that the intended assistance are not diverted.”

“On behalf of myself and my family, I wish to commiserate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sen Uba Sani, HRH The Emir of Zazzau, the Chairman of Igabi Local Government Area as well as the entire citizens of Kaduna State, particularly the families of those affected by the unfortunate incidence.”

“Finally, now that we are aware of our military’s capabilities to launch such an attack, Nigerian citizens would require a definitive solution or date when bandits would be crushed by our armed forces.”