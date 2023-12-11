Kaduna Error Attack: Northern Reps donate N350m to rebuild Tudun Biri

…Southern Reps dole out N30m

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

House of Representatives members of Northern extraction promised to donate N350m for the rebuilding of Tudun Biri community of Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The leader of the Northern caucus, Al Hassan Ado Doguwa, who led members of the caucus on a condolence visit to Kaduna, announced that the donation was in addition to the earlier donation of N45 million made to victims by the Speaker House of Representatives and the Kaduna State Caucus in the House.

Doguwa also announced that the three southern caucuses of the House of Representatives decided to support the Tudun Biri with a sum of N30million.

Governor Uba Sani appreciated the lawmakers and urged them to ensure that the victims get justice.

The Governor said investigating the incident was the most important thing that should be done by the National Assembly so as to prevent further reoccurence .

“I am happy we are all on same page with the President, Vice President and members of the National Assembly on the need for an investigation over the unfortunate incident,” he said.