Kaduna Error Attack: Archbishop cautions against demoralising military, condemns attack

Anglican Bishop of Wusasa Diocese, Zaria in Kaduna State, Most Rev. Buba Ali-Lamido has cautioned against demoralising the military, due to certain remarks in the aftermath of the error attack by the Army on the Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State.

over the error bombing at Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area and condoled the survivors on the death of their relatives.

According to him, both Muslims and Christians were also killed during the unfortunate incident in which the Nigerian Army had since apologized for the accidental bombing of the village.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lamido warned that any attempt to give the incident a religious colouration, would demoralized the nation’s armed forces in the renewed war against terrorists in the North.

He observed that a similar incident occurred in 2017 where the Nigerian Air Force accidentally bombed Rann IDP camp in Borno, claiming 250 lives which didn’t witness this same hysteria that we are witnessing today.

The clergyman said life of every person is precious, irrespective of religion or creed.

“I don’t want to conclude that the deafening silence then had to do with the fact that the president and service chiefs were all Muslims?

“But when the outrage is targeted at the president, because he is from the South or service chiefs, because of their tribe and faith, we have a duty to condemn these narratives which clearly have nothing to do with the sad loss.

“The lives of the poor must not only be important,when we can use them to further our political agenda.”

The clergyman appealed tonNortherners, especially politicians eyeing the 2027 general elections to stop politicizing the incident he described as “clearly an innocent mistake.”

“The Nigerian Armed Forces, is a truly national institution that will never target a particular area for attack,because of their religious or ethnic background. The day that happens,will be the end of our dear country,” he said.