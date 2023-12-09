Kaduna Drone Strike: Stop politicising ordeal, CSOs urge warring groups, individuals

The Nigerian Conference of Civil Societies and Coordinator of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMICO) has urged those who are politicizing the unfortunate incident to exercise restraint.

In a release made available to Sunday Vanguard, Chairperson, Conference of the Civil Societies, Adams Otakwu, while commemorating with the Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government, and the entire country, urged warring groups and individuals to desist from politicizing the unfortunate ordeal.

The statement reads in parts: “Following her National Round Table in Abuja to discuss the Nigerian Army drone strike of December 3, 2023, in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, she maintains as follows:

“Such an incident that led to the loss of innocent lives and several others wounded in a community with a mix of Muslims and Christians [as noted by the district head of the community, Arc Aminu Idris] can best be described as unfortunate and a loss, not just to Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, or a single faith, but to the country at large. Hence, we commiserate with the immediate community, the state, and the entire nation and urge restraint on the part of groups and individuals politicizing, regionalizing, or religionizing the incident.

“As the voice and conscience of the masses, we note the promptness with which the Chief of Defense Staff and the Chief of Army Staff visited to condole with the community, where the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja,on behalf of the Nigerian Army, apologized and made provisions for the upkeep and medical care of those wounded. This goes to underscore responsibility by the Nigerian Army, and we urge all Nigerians as well as the international community to extend condolences, benevolences, and prayers to the people of Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, at this trying moment.