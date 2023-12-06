Kaduna Drone Attack: Victims count losses

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Some survivors of the Kaduna village drone attack who were at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna, have recounted their ordeal .

Hasiya Shuaibu, lost all her male relatives. “I was not there when the incident happened but I had to rush to the village. In fact, all my relatives were there. The drone attack affected our children, our younger and elderly relatives. We’ve lost an entire generation. Government should come to our rescue.

“Government has not come to assist the village. With this happening now, we pray they would come to assist the village and our remaining people. Although for me and many others, it could be the end of our stay in the village because we have lost all our breadwinners.

Malam Idris Yalo: “I’m traumatised. I couldn’t eat since then.While we are in hospital, one of our relatives affected by the drone attack died.He was buried yesterday.

“We thank the state government. They were kind to our people in hospital. We were sleeping on the bare floor, but they’ve now provided us with beds and mattresses. The Commissioner just left, she brought food to us. We are happy.

“Prior to now, we had 66 injured persons in the hospital but the figure has gone up.7 additional victims were brought here yesterday.The 7 persons were taken to the Army 1 Division medical facility.

“Many other victims were not even found. Body parts were picked on nearby trees. My uncle is the Village Head, he told me 85 died. But many were in pieces and cannot be counted. My mother’s younger sister was in pieces.

“After the first drone attack, our forest officer Bashir was speeding on his motorcycle to render help. Unfortunately he and other rescuers were neutralized by the second drone attack, about 30 minutes after. Those who went to the scene of attack might have seen the charred remains of his bike. He and his friend, Nasiru are no more.

Yahaya Abubakar Ifira said “bandits have chased us from our village and we were taking refuge at Tudun Biri.

Before this latest attack the bandits were not able to attack Tudun Biri. The people fought them fiercely. But now that most of the able men were neutralised, the bandits could be able to attack the village.