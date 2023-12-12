Kaduna: CAN, musicians, women protest over Police Commissioner’s removal

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna -The removal of the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna state, CP Garba Musa drew sharp reactions in the state as members of the Christian Association of Nigeria( CAN), musicians and women said the development would turn Kaduna into another criminal hub.

Muslims and Christians groups protested what they described as the sudden removal of the immediate past commissioner of Police Kaduna state command, CP Musa Yusuf Garba ” who had restored sanity in the state within the period he served.”

Leaders of the entertainment industry in Kaduna, the Youth Wings of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some Muslim groups flayed the removal of CP Musa and alleged that hoodlums had since begun to terrorize citizens in the state capital.

The groups led by the Director General (GD) Youth and Crimes Prevention Initiative, National, Patriot Prince Ejike Oscar Opara condemned the removal of CP Garba from Kaduna, describing it as unfair and in error.

Opara said that the removal of CP Garba was inappropriate considering that he was though and brought down the crime rate to the barest minimum in the state.

Prince Opara explained that “CP Garba was removed from office. The way he was removed from office was like a man who has committed a serious sin”. He had transformed police headquarters Kaduna to a city with light.”

” Two things were alleged to have caused his removal. His constant visits to churches and the mistaken bombing of Tudun Biri. Even though he is a Muslim, CP Musa visited churches and mosques every Sunday and Friday for security reasons.”

“We are calling on the IGP, President Bola Tinubu and other relevant authorities involved in his removal to return him to continue with the good work he was doing in the area of security of the state and environs immediately.”

A women leader and friend of police, Aisha Ahmed said crime rate has reduced drastically in Kaduna central and even in Zaria since CP Garba assumed office in Kaduna state about 7 months ago.

“We strongly appeal to father and mother of the Nation, President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Mrs Remi Tinubu to ensure that CP Garba is returned back to continue with c fighting crime in Kaduna state.”

“The Criminal gangs like “Sara-Suka boys, phone snatchers, amongst others have drastically reduced because of police prompt intervention in crimes fighting under CP Garba’s administration.”

“When CP Garba was in office we move on commercial bikes even at night to everywhere. But since he left the situation is changing. If his name was mentioned in any police station , officers would be jittery.”

“We don’t want to believe that the people doing this are interested in crimes happening in Kaduna. The authorities concerned should kindly do the needful immediately by bringing back CP Garba to Kaduna,” she said.

The Vice chairman of Youth CAN, Kaduna chapter ,Prince Habila who represented the chairman ,Pst. Conilius E. Kantiok said since the president has made security the priority of his administration ,the appointment of the CP Garba would complement his efforts in Kaduna.

The leader of the entertainment industry and PMAN in Kaduna, Mr. Don Oliver said unless the CP’s removal is reversed, they would soon be put out of business because fun lovers would be scared to come out at night.