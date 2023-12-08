Kaduna bombing: We’ll push until justice is served – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

Sultan of Sokoto Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on Friday called for justice for the victims of military airstrikes that claimed over 100 lives in Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and punishment for those responsible.

The Sultan made the remarks while speaking at the Silver Anniversary of the 11th Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Isa Muhammad (CON) on the throne, at the Emir’s Palace in Kafanchan, Kaduna.

His words, “We are here not only to celebrate the emir but to also pray for the emirate and the lives of those killed in Kaduna State. We are going to push for it until justice is served to the people,”

Reacting, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa described what happened in Kaduna as highly regrettable.

“Our duty is to protect the citizens, we are going to take serious action to make sure something like this is not going to happen again anywhere in the country. The president has ordered a thorough investigation on it,” he said.

Speaking in his own words, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs and Emirs in Kaduna State, stated that he was striving to make traditional rulers relevant for them to be recognized by the constitution because they are the people’s first.

He stated that the Emir’s 25th anniversary was a chance for Southern Kaduna residents to come together in support of the restoration of peace in the region.

Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad, the emir of Jama’a, expressed gratitude to the Kaduna State administration as well as to everyone who prayed and supported him.

Vanguard News