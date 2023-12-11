Kaduna Bombing: Stop fanning embers of disunity amongst Nigerians – Actor Bestman warns

By Rita Okoye

Popular Nollywood filmmaker, actor, producer, philanthropist as social commentator, Ubong Nse Thompson, also known as Bestman Thompson has called on the Nigeria military to as a matter of urgency, bring succour to the families of those who lost their loved ones when an army drone erroneously targeted a religious gathering in Tudun Biri village, northwest, Kaduna state while they were observing the Muslim holiday marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The incident which took at least 85 civilians lives was said to be a deadly mistakes in as they military stated they were only targeting terrorists.

According to Bestman who condensed the incident said some section of social media is now brewing preposterous accusations of an IGBO man for being in-charge of the unfortunate incident, beating the drum of hatred amongst each other.

He explained: “I condemn in totality the tragic event that occurred in Kaduna state this is indeed ferocious, and the Nigerian Military has to do everything within it purview not to allow such recklessness occur again.

“Having said that, I think the circumstances that led to the January 1966 Biafra/Nigeria war was very unique, and of course, has the same rife similarities. Because I see no reason why a military drone missed its coordinate and killed innocent people, and a section of social media is now brewing preposterous accusations of an IGBO man for being in-charge of the unfortunate incident, how abhorrent and odious can you all be

“In a critical time like this where all Nigerians needs is National healing, I’m so infuriated by how you all seat in the comfort of your homes and try to ignite a possible conflict. You all should go back to your history books read and learn how ego, pride, and utterances can disrupt the peace we are all experiencing,”he advised.

Though the military chief has apologized for the mistake, it’s been alleged that the lawmakers are donating their Christmas bonuses to the diseased families.