Kaduna bombing shouldn’t warrant COAS’ resignation — Yar’ Adua

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdul’aziz Yar’Adua said the accidental drone attack that claimed the lives of scores of Kaduna villagers as an honest mistake that should not warrant the resignation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Yar’ Adua made this assertion in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

The lawmaker commended the COAS for his admittance of the mistake and urged that peace be given a chance.

The senator’s comment comes as a reaction to the calls by the Northern Elders Forum that top military brass resign over the incident that claimed the lives of at least 85 villagers and injured several others at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

But Yar’ Adua maintained that precision miscalculations was not exclusive to the Nigerian Army.

The Senator further advised the Kaduna State Government to direct members of the Muslim community to always apprise the government of any huge gatherings in the state, so that security can be reinforced to avert any such occurrence.