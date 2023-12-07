Kaduna bombing: Shettima visits victims, says anyone found culpable will be punished

Vice President Kashim Shettima vowed that the Federal Government is determined to fully probe the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and thereafter punish anyone found culpable in the incident.

He added that the federal government would assist the incident’s victims.

The Vice president gave the assurance when he visited the victims of the attack at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the Kaduna State capital on Thursday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to offer his condolences and support to the victims and families of the recent bomb strikes in Kaduna.



Shettima toured the hospital wards, meeting with injured victims and their loved ones. He offered… https://t.co/YvTjmsJaOd pic.twitter.com/O3meb0pjT4 — Stanley Nkwocha (@stanleynkwocha_) December 7, 2023

“There is no gain in dwelling too much on this incident that has happened. I am here because the President is deeply concerned; he was deeply touched by what happened.

“Let’s not talk about the numbers, one life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in a pogrom. The heart of the President is with the bereaved families. We were at the hospital to sympathise with the victims and be rest assured that the Federal Government stands by the community affected and the government and people of Kaduna State on this unfortunate incident.

“It is already directed by Mr President, an investigation is being conducted with a view to preventing a re-occurrence of the incident and we expect a report to be submitted in the shortest possible time,” Shettima said days after the incident threw the nation into mourning.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to offer his condolences and support to the victims and families of the recent bomb strikes in Kaduna.

He also assured that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu is committed to the total eradication of terrorism and banditry in the Northern region and other parts of the country.

Shettima was received on arrival in Kaduna State by Governor Uba Sani who accompanied him to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital where he commiserated with the victims.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje were among Shettima’s entourage.