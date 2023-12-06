Kaduna bombing: Protesters storm National Assembly, demand sack of defence minister

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, North-West zone chapter and hundreds of young Nigerians of North, yesterday stormed the National Assembly over the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

The Youths who converged on the National Assembly, complained about the increasing spate of insecurity in the North, just as they have called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack the Defence Minister, Abubakar Badaru.

The youths displayed placards with inscriptions, “ “Badaru please retire,” “We want improved security, if yes then Baduru must go,” “Sleeping Badaru it’s time to wake up,” “Badaru F9 in Security,” “Security is at its worst under Badaru,”

Addressing Journalists at the entrance gate to the National Assembly, leader of the protest and Secretary of Arewa Movement, Nasir Ishaku who urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Minister to wake up to his responsibility, called on the National Assembly to take a cursory look at the stewardship of Badaru and take a decision that is best for the country.

He said: “On behalf of the NYCN, North-West Zone and the Arewa Youth Movement we are here today to say that we are not crying wolf but stating a reality.

“For those who have eye to see let them see well, and those who have ears to hear let them listen attentively. Nigeria is not well because Nigerians are being killed day by day.

“In view of the foregoing the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, North west Zone and that of the Arewa youth movement after due consultations have observed with a total dismay the lackluster performance of Badaru in handling the ministry of defence not only critical and also a strategic ministry in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a result of that, security situation in the country keeps deteriorating since his inception as Minister of Defense.

“These two organizations have a moral obligation to express our grievances because Nigeria is in shamble situation in terms of security of lives and property most especially in the Northern Nigeria.”

“Nigeria keeps losing members of the Armed forces which include the army, the Air force, the navy and members of the Nigeria Police Force. Our University Students are still in captivity, and no one knows their whereabout. These are the clear indications that the Minister is incompetent to handle that sensitive Ministry.”