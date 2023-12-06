Kaduna Bombing: Military shouldn’t be demoralised by unfortunate incident – Olowu

By Dapo Akinrefon

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Dr Hameed Makama, CON, Tegbosun III, on Thursday, expressed sympathy to the victims of Kaduna accidental bombing mishap just as he urged the army not to be deterred by the temporary setback.

Olowu, in a statement by his media office in Kuta said he was saddened by the fate that befell the victims of the Kaduna bombings adding that such collateral damage occurs once in a while in the line of duty.

He, however, tasked the Kaduna state government and other relevant agencies to redouble efforts at ensuring that credible intelligence is provided to avoid such occurrences in the future.

Olowu, who commended the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff for visiting the scene of the incident and commiserating with the village chief and family of the bereaved, said all hands should be on deck to rid the country of undesirable elements who are hell bent to cause untold hardship to impoverished citizens.

He said: “I want to implore the Chief of Army Staff and his operational teams not to be demoralised by this ugly situation. Instead, it should be an opportunity to review their strategies since fighting insurgency is not a conventional warfare.

“Also, the army should strive hard to form strong collaboration with the Airforce and DSS in areas where UAV are to deployed in future, so as to always be precise on Actionable intelligence, “It’s very rare for the federal troops even in advance nations as can be recalled in Yemen and Syria.

“With operational collaboration and deep Actionable intels our Army are capable of winning the war against banditry and insurgency.”