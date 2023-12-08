Kaduna Bombing: Ex-CDS cautions against demoralizing troops

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a reaction to the recent Kaduna bombing incident, retired General Martin Luther Agwai, former Chief of Defence Staff, has affirmed that security operatives should not be so pressurized and condemned that they become hesitant to carry out their future duties due to fear of making mistakes.

Delivering a paper titled ‘Rebuilding Trust in Plural Societies: Pathways for Sustainable Development in Africa’ at the Graduation Lecture of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16, 2023, on Thursday in Abuja, General Agwai stated, “Every soul is important and sacred and should be respected. However, in condemning and applying pressure, we should not go to the extent that we make security operatives so reluctant to carry out their duties in the future because they are afraid of making mistakes.”

Addressing the Kaduna bombing, he assured the public that the military is committed to learning from its experiences and making ongoing improvements, with protocols and processes being enhanced to minimize future occurrences.

“Regarding the casualties, we received information from the community leader who stated that the figure was close to 80. Regarding those who received treatment in the hospital, the figure is 70. Therefore, we can confirm 81 fatalities and 70 individuals receiving treatment,” General Agwai added.

He further emphasized the professionalism of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the collaborative efforts between the army, navy, and air force.

“Our operations are joint, meaning that we are operating in an environment where the army, navy, and air force are all involved. When we discuss cooperation, it has never been better than it is now,” the retired general stated.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of the community’s involvement in reporting observations that could aid security assessments.

He encouraged community members to share their observations, stating it will aid in assessing the threats on the ground.

During the lecture, General Agwai also discussed the impact of technology, the potential of human capital, the interconnectedness of global challenges, and the complexities of democratization.

Earlier, Director-General of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, encouraged the graduates to listen attentively and learn from the experiences shared.

He stated, “I enjoin every one of you (graduands) to listen attentively to the keynote speaker and tap from his wealth of experiences drawn from the region and the continent of Africa.”

Also, Ayodele Saheed Adeleke, Commandant of National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), emphasized the importance of the EIMC program.

“The EIMC is a flagship programme of the institute, among other courses, aimed at impacting the requisite knowledge to participants to equip them with leadership skills to be able to address the dynamics of national and global security challenges in their respective countries as well as to foster inter-agency synergy and international cooperation,” Adeleke said.