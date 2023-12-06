Kaduna bombing another gory episode of security agencies – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed sadness over the Sunday night bombing by the Nigerian Army that left 80 villagers killed at Tundun Biri, Kaduna State, during the Maulud Nabiy celebration.

Kwankwaso stated this via his official X handle on Tuesday.

The former Kano State governor described the “mistaken” airstrikes as another gory episode of security agencies, calling on the relevant authorities to ensure justice is served.

He also urged the government to compensate the families of the victims of the bomb attack.

Kwankwaso stated, “I am saddened by the news of the drone airstrike that killed scores of people and left numerous others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community of Igabi Local Government.

“This incidence of ‘mistaken’ airstrike, is another gory episode of security agencies leaving unintended harm to the poor masses they should protect in the country.

“The concerned authorities need to approach this with all sincerity and determination to ensuring justice is done, and any future occurrence is avoided.

“Consequently, I join other well-meaning individuals in calling on the government to adequately compensate the bereaved inhabitants of Tudun Biri for the immense trauma they have endured.”