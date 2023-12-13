Kaduna bomb attack: We are meant to protect our citizens, not to kill them- CDS

CDS

says mistake will never happen again

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, on Wednesday, said steps are being taken to ensure the unfortunate drone incident in Kaduna that killed innocent civilians does not happen again.

He said this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Defence for budget defence.

The CDS said, “I want to mention the sad incident in Kaduna that occurred. It shouldn’t have. It was a mistake; it was never deliberate, but we are taking steps to ensure that we address it so that it doesn’t reoccur.

“We are meant to protect our citizens, not kill them. That is highly regrettable. We assure you that we will continue to work until everybody’s free and there is no more threat to any life or property in Nigeria.”

He assured that the members of the Armed Forces are determined and committed to ensuring the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

“There are challenges all over the region. We are working together as a team in synergy, both between the armed forces and other security agencies, and we call on all Nigerians to take ownership of the challenges that are going on in Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s responsibility, not only our own. We are happy that you know our challenges and are ready and willing to assist, and we assure you that we will not take that for granted.

“Whatever support we can get to enhance our capability and capacity, we assure you, including all Nigerians, that we are ready to go forward with whatever it takes for us to ensure that there is peace in Nigeria because it is not only for us; it is for our children and coming generations. We all grew up in an atmosphere of peace and justice, and that is what we are working towards,” he said.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Babaji Benson, assured the committee would do all it could to ensure the fight against insecurity is won.

“We understand that you live in a very challenging situation. We understand that you need money for barracks, weapons, aircraft, and there is a paucity of funds On behalf of my committee, we say well done,” he said.