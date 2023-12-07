Kaduna Airstrike: Compensate, support victims families, CSO tells FG, CDS

–

Advises military to be tactful in its operations

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government and the Chief of the Defence Staff, CDS, have been advised to show empathy to the families of the victims that were killed in the recent military drone attack in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna state.

About 85 Muslim worshippers, who were observing the birthday of Prophet Muhammed were reportedly killed by the military drone on Sunday night.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting human rights, community development, and social justice in Nigeria under the aegis of Civil Society Organisation on Community And Humanitarian Enhancement Initiative, CSCHEI, appealed to the government to ensure justice is done on the matter.

The Director General of CSCHEI, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, in a statement in Abuja called for an independent investigation to unravel the cause of the attack.

According to the statement, “We are deeply concerned about the recent military drone attack that killed about 85 civilians in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna state, and we are appealing to the government and the Chief of Defence Staff to take immediate action to investigate the incidence and bring justice to the affected families.

“This incident is not only a violation of the right to life and freedom of worship, but it also underscores the need for greater accountability and transparency in military operations.

“We understand that the Nigerian military has been fighting against armed groups in the region, but we believe that this does not justify the indiscriminate killing of civilians.

“The military must take all necessary precautions to avoid harming innocent lives and ensure that their operations are carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

Continuing, the group called for an independent and thorough investigation into the drone attack, with a view to determining the cause of the incident, identifying those responsible, and holding them accountable.

Besides, it calls for adequate compensation and support to the families of the victims and those injured in the attack.

CSCHEI wants the relevant authorities to ensure that the military takes all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future, including providing adequate training and guidance to personnel on the protection of civilians and the principles of international humanitarian law.