Just in: Rivers gov’t begins demolition of assembly building

The Rivers State Government has begun the demolition of the State House of Assembly building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, for reconstruction.

A government source said the project was being undertaken by the state government.

This was coming some weeks after the hallowed chambers of the state assembly was burned down by unknown political thugs.

It should be recalled that the legislative arm of the state has been involved in a serious crisis following the move by some lawmakers to impeach the sitting governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

However, as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday, over 10 bulldozers, excavators, and other heavy-duty machines were brought to the assembly complex.

The demolition commenced at about 7:30 a.m. As of the time of this report, the process is still ongoing.



