Nasarawa University student commits suicide

Nasarawa State University Keffi

By David Odama, Lafia

A 100-level female student of the Nasarawa State University (NSUK), Keffi, Maikeffi Redemption Sarah has reportedly committed suicide, by consuming a poisonous substance.

Sarah, 21 years old, fourth and last born of the family, and an undergraduate of Microbiology was said to have killed herself due to deep emotions and depression.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday evening at an off-campus lodge near Family and Friends Hotel area, opposite Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Her male friend who posted her death on Facebook, confirmed the ugly incident to our correspondent on the telephone.

“We spoke with her Thursday evening and she was to come to Akwanga from Keffi, attend a wedding today Saturday, then go back tomorrow Sunday, just for me to hear of her sudden death” he said.

It was gathered that some students and neighbours made efforts to neutralize and save her from the unfortunate incident by using palm oil but it proved abortive.

The lifeless body of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary in Keffi.

A relative of the deceased also posted on Facebook, that she would be buried today Saturday in Akwanga, her country home.