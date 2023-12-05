Just in: Kaduna govt officials storm village of accidental military drone attack

Delegation of Kaduna State Government

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A delegation of Kaduna State government officials led by the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, arrived Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government of the state, where several casualties were witnessed as a result of the accidental military drone attack.

The government delegation also includes the Chief of Staff of the governor, Sani Liman Kila.

Speaking to the people, the deputy governor, Dr. Balarabe, said that the purpose of the visit was to commiserate with the families of the victims of Sunday’s tragic incident, where Muslim faithful observing the Maulud celebration were mistakenly killed and many others injured following a military drone attack targeting terrorists and bandits.

Recall that the State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, had earlier ordered an immediate investigation into the military airstrike that was reported to have mistakenly killed worshippers in the middle of the night.

The governor said he received with deep shock the news of the unfortunate incident that led to the deaths of worshippers in a military airstrike on Tudun Biri village, Afaka ward of Rigasa District of Igabi Local Government, and ordered evacuation of the victims.

According to him, “I have ordered immediate investigation into the tragic incident. We are determined to prevent a repeat of this tragedy and reassure our people that their protection would be prioritized in the sustained fight against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

“I have also directed the immediate evacuation of the injured to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for emergency medical attention. The government will be responsible for their treatment and related logistics.

He appealed to the affected community and entire citizens of the state to keep calm and continue to support the security forces and the state government in the battle against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the state.

“I am in consultation with the security forces to ensure that such mistakes are avoided in future operations,” he said.