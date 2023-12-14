Just in: Four more Rivers commissioners resign from office

By Davies Iheamnachor

Four more Commissioners in the cabinet of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, have tendered their resignation.

The resignation is not unconnected with the crises rocking the leadership of the state, sequel to the quarrel between the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

A source said the resignation was coming following indications that the governor is making efforts to sack all members of his cabinet, who were appointed by Wike, soon.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for the state, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, SAN, had resigned earlier on Thursday.

It was also reported that Chief Emeka Woke, the Commissioner for Special Projects had resigned from his office, although at press time, there has not been any official letter to confirm the development

But, the Commissioner for Works, Dax George Kelly, Isaac Kamalu, the Commissioner for Finance, and Inimie Aguma, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation have tendered their resignation.

This is making it five aides of the governor that have resigned from office since Thursday morning.

Kelly noted in his letter addressed to the governor through the office of the Secretary to the state Government that his decision was based on conscience.

“My decision to resign is anchored on my conscience, personal philosophy and professional ethics. This decision was taken after deep introspect.”

He appreciated the governor for the opportunity to serve the state in his cabinet