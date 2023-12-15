Just in: Federal lawmakers lead solidarity march for Fubara in Port Harcourt 

Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Two leaders of Rivers State and South-South stormed Port Harcourt, on Friday, in a solidarity march for Siminalayi Fubara.

The solidarity march is being led by Boma Goodhead, representing Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru Federal Constituencies at the National Assembly, and Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro in Port Harcourt.

The March moved from the CFC area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and would terminate at Government House, Port Harcourt.



Details later…