Just in: 17 FULafia students kidnapped as protest hits Lafia

By David Odama

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded students lodge at Gandu, Federal University of Lafia, kidnapping no fewer than 17 students.

Reports said there had been an uneasy calm in Lafia, Nasarawa State following protest by the students of the school.

The incident which occurred at 11pm Wednesday had only two students escaped from the Lodge when the suspected kidnappers invaded the area.

Students of the university have storm the streets in the state, to protest the invasion and frequent robbery cases and appealing the management of the institution and the security agencies to stem the incidencies.

Students who were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions and demanding for the unconditional release of their colleagues , also demanded for an end to the insecurity in the university environment, stating that they have had enough in the area.

When contacted, the Public Relation Officer of the university, Abubakar Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, explained that the total number of students abducted were yet to be ascertained.

“It is too early to ascertain the exact number of students because those affected are not living within the school premising but off campus. From available information the number of students abducted is between three to five”

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa state command, DSP Ranham Nansel said the command was yet to confirm the actual number of students abducted, adding that the identity of the victims were yet unknown