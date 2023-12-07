Junaid bags Global Good Governance Ambassadors awards

Olamide Junaid is a Renowned Philanthropist and a Humanitarian as well as a Life Coach and a Developmental Advocate.

She was bestowed on with the Prestigious Global Good Governance Ambassadors Award as Africa’s Leading Emerging Humanitarian Personality of the Year 2023.

The event which took place at the Prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel Abuja FCT Nigeria witnessed notable Distinguished Personalities from across different continents particularly the African Continent.

He Bagged the Prestigious Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards as Africa’s Leading and Most Innovative Health and Wellness CEO of the Year 2023.

The Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions, and NGOs who have demonstrated making governance and sustainability a strategic priority of their organisations.

The Awards highlights excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in 3 major streams. They include Government & Politics, Corporate Sector, and Social Sector & Philanthropy.

“The 2023 Edition with the “Theme: Repositioning Good Governance Mentality in Africa For Global Impact” Featured Notable Personalities as Facilitators in Keynote and Panel Session.

“The awards are premiere topnotch awards programme that highlights excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in three major areas of government and politics.