Jumia Food to exit Nigeria by end of 2023

Jumia Food will stop its delivery service in Nigeria and other countries where it operates by the end of 2023

Delivery services by Jumia Food will stop by the end of 2023, according to Jumia Technologies, one of Nigeria’s e-commerce platforms.

This was made known on Thursday in a statement by Jumia CEO, Mr. Francis Dufay, who further disclosed that the move was to increase profitability as the company’s physical goods division will now receive more attention.

“We have to focus on our physical goods business, the more we realize that there is huge potential for Jumia to grow, with a path to profitability,” Dufay said.

The development will also decrease Jumia Food’s workforce, with some staff moving to the company’s core physical goods division.

Other countries affected include Kenya, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Uganda, and Algeria.

Vanguard