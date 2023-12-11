Judiciary on trial, dispense justice with integrity – Federal High Court CJ tells judges

insists judges must live above suspicion

says 144,910 cases pending at FHC



By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, on Monday, admitted that recent court pronouncements, especially on election-related cases, have placed the Judiciary on trial.

Justice Tsoho said the current public perception of the judiciary made it imperative for judges, as critical stakeholders, “to rise up and ensure that we uphold the independence and sacredness of the judiciary, which is the hallowed temple of justice.”

“I must say that we are not unmindful of the difficult times that we face as the judiciary. It is not in doubt that the judiciary is on trial,” the CJ added.

He spoke at a special session the court held to mark its new legal year and to commemorate its Golden Jubilee Anniversary.

According to the CJ, “Today’s occasion is momentous in the existence of the Court, which originated in 1973. We have gathered not just to celebrate fifty years of legal excellence, or the administration of justice, but to reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought us to this historic milestone.

“Presently, Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) prescribes the exclusive jurisdiction of the court.

“It is noteworthy that this court, which started in Lagos with one court and five judges, now has 38 Judicial Divisions with 95 judges. Since its inception, the court has recorded huge growth and is now a significant pillar in the hierarchy of the Nigerian Judiciary.

“From the pioneer five judges, the court now can appoint a maximum of one hundred judges.

“It is pertinent to state that this court has faced difficulties and welcomed change during the previous 50 years, developing as a pillar of justice in our country.

“The court has had a significant influence on how the law is interpreted, how the legal system is shaped, and how justice is dispensed and perceived.

“On this note, I want to particularly appreciate the current 95 Hon. Judges of this court; I assure you that you are not here today by accident, but by divine orchestration.

“I want to encourage you to stand steadfast and continue to dispense justice, without fear or favour.

“My dear brothers, it is destiny that has made us brothers, and the actions we take today and, in the future, will determine the destiny of not only this court, but perhaps the destiny of this country.

“I therefore urge us that just like Caesar’s wife, we must strive to be beyond suspicion.

“We must dispense justice with integrity and without bias; we must display utmost competence and courage as well as dispose of cases speedily.

“As we commence this New Legal Year, our focus remains the same, which is to present a viable and accessible venue for the public to seek and get justice.”

He disclosed that a total of 142,755 cases were pending before the court at the end of its 20212022 legal year and were carried over to the 2022/2023 legal year.

“Within the last legal year, a total of 15, 025 cases were filed, while the total number of cases disposed of was 12, 870. When the left-over of 2,155 cases is added to the total number of cases carried over from the previous year, being was 142,755, we have a total of 144,910 cases pending at the end of the last legal year.

“This comprised 42,784 civil cases; 36,061 criminal cases; 41,447 motions, and 24,618 Fundamental Rights Enforcement applications pending at the end of the last legal year,” the CJ disclosed.

While the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, commended the court for its achievements despite its huge workload, he said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was committed to improving the welfare of judicial officers across the federation.

On its part, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, through its National President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, urged the judiciary to wield the big stick against errant judges and lawyers.

“My lords, it is time to unsheath your coercive powers. Unless something drastic is done to protect this institution, we will lose this country.

“This responsibility is paramount and very fundamental. Anything that will denegrate the justice system should be put to check.

“It is not enough to award cost and afterwards, grant audience to the same person without the cost paid.

“If nothing is done urgently, people may resort to self-help and that will occasion anarchy,” the NBA President added.

Likewise, the representative of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, Dr. Alex Iziyon, urged the court to expedite hearing on many civil cases he said have continued to suffer as result of too much attention that is paid to political matters.

Among the dignitaries at the event were the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia; former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen; and retired Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and Federal High Court.