Jubilation in Aba as Otti upgrades ABSUTH ahead of visit by accreditation team

Gov. Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

There was spontaneous jubilation by staff of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital Aba, ABSUTH, as Governor Alex Otti has retrofitted the hospital ahead of the visit by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN , for re-accreditation of the ABSU Medical College.

ABSU College of Medicine lost its accreditation last year following dilapidation and inactivity as a result of incessant strike actions by doctors over months of unpaid wages.

MDCN Registrar Dr TAB Sanusi, had last week during the maiden induction ceremony of Gregory University medical doctors, threatened “to completely shut down” ABSU Medical College, should the institution fail its next accreditation.

Vanguard gathered that the MDCN accreditation team was already in the state for the exercise.

Gov. Alex Otti, had during his last media parley, disclosed that some items of equipment had been procured by the state “to ensure that ABSU medical college is re-accredited.”

He vowed to do his best to ensure the university regains its lost glory.

Meanwhile, in a viral video posted by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, staff of ABSUTH were seen jubilating and commending Gov. Otti for resurrecting the hospital.

The jubilant crowd which displayed Gov. Otti’s portrait also chanted solidarity songs for the Governor who they said had broken a jinx.

Former member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, had in 2022, said that the only functional section in the hospital was the morgue.

The ex-lawmaker criticised the Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration for allowing the hospital to decay.

Meanwhile, the Health Commissioner had also shared pictures of renovated facilities and buildings of the hospital.

The pictures showed a transformed ABSUTH, thus, raising hope that the days of gloom might be over.

Otti had during his budget presentation on Tuesday allocated 20% of the 2024 budget estimate of N567.2 billion to education which health got 15%.

Expectations are very high that ABSU would after the visit, regain accreditation for its medical college.