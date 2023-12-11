Journalists must always hold government accountable – Abati

‘It is the duty of the journalists to hold the government accountable, a duty which is guided by law and every attempt to gag journalists will not succeed’ these were the words of veteran journalist, Reuben Abati who was recently interviewed by his wife, an ace broadcaster, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo.

“Abati went on to add that, ‘the character of the Nigerian media has been a crusading media, defending the rights of the people, fighting for the people and it reached a turning point in 1992 when the Babangida administration introduced the deregulation of the broadcast medium, so there was an explosion of new radio and tv platforms and here we are, the media has been very consistent as witnessed during the June 12 struggle’.

“The duty of the journalist is to call the people in power to order and that’s guaranteed under section 22 of the 1999 constitution, our job is to hold them accountable as further enshrined under section 39 of the 1999 constitution and we’re also guided by ethics as defined by the Nigerian Press Organisation to say we have to be objective, fair, accurate and act in the public interest.

“But journalists are also human and every attempt to gag journalists will not succeed because we’re the fourth estate of the realm and if you look back in history everyone who has tried to gag or kill journalists have invariably failed and that’s why journalists must be courageous and its why i encourage journalists to try to be knowledgeable’ he said.