Journalists’ group names FCCPC ‘Regulator of the Year’

For its conscious effort, which has reset Nigeria’s market and reduced consumer abuse significantly, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has been awarded ‘Regulator of the Year’ by the Brand Journalist Association of Nigeria (BJAN), a group of media specialists who cover the entire marketing industry and consumer related matters in the country.

Speaking at the Association’s 11th Annual Brands & Marketing Conference and Awards, held in Lagos at the weekend, on why and how FCCPC, and by extension its Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, won the category, the Chairman of the Association, Clara Okoro, who addressed a crème de la crème of players in corporate Nigeria, Marketing Communications and Media, said the jurors who did a painstaking analysis of reports on agencies of government and accomplishments of various heads of parastatals in Nigeria in the year under review, could not but be unanimous in voting FCCPC and Irukera, for achieving the unusual in the year and putting Nigeria on the world map in the area of consumer advocacy, rights protection, competition and global best practice.

She said, “Over the years, CPC, which is today known as FCCPC as a result of the recent upgrade by the Federal Government, was nothing but a toothless bulldog. It was just existing in name with little or nothing to show for it but all that has now become a thing of the past.

Thanks to the new leadership of the agency. In particular, it’s Executive Vice-Chairman, Mr. Irukera, who rose like a phoenix from the ashes and revitalized FCCPC and is worthy of commendation.”