Jonathan preaches love, unity at Christmas

By Samuel Oyadongha

Former President Gooddluck Jonathan has felicitated with Nigerians and Christians around the world on this year’s Christmas celebration, urging them to exhibit love, peace, humility and sacrifice.

Jonathan in a statement, yesterday, called on Nigerians to use the season to rebuild the country by showing love and upholding moral principles that would deepen the “thread that binds us together as a people.

His words, “The Christmas story is an inspiring one, full of messages of peace, hope, and joy to the whole world. It is rooted in God’s love for humanity and His infinite mercy manifested through the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The birth of Jesus Christ marks a new beginning and a new destiny for all believers. It is the fulfillment of many prophecies about the coming of the Saviour, who will save us from sin and other difficulties.

“This celebration invites us to be true witnesses to our faith as followers of Christ and to manifest the virtues of peace, love, humility and sacrifice.

“To all citizens, this period should serve as a moment to reawaken our faith in God and our country and live with the assurance that despite our challenges, we can surmount them through our shared acts of love and faith.

“Let us make the most of this season to rebuild our country by showing love to our neighbours and upholding moral principles that will deepen the thread that binds us together as a people.

“Let us utilise this opportunity to provide hope to those in need and take steps that will contribute to advancing our nation’s progress.”