Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative set to launch movie on GBV

By Fortune Eromosele

The Joint European Union-United Nations Spotlight Initiative, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and in partnership with the Foundation for Resilient Empowerment and Development (FRED), is set to release a Nigerian Film that addresses the protracted issue of Gender-Based Violence, GBV, to the viewing public.

The film titled “Deafening Silence” is a Feature Length Feature Film, comprising 8 Episode Limited Series, and 44 Episode TV Series.

The Trailer of this Star-studded Film which seeks to spark deep conversations and create further awareness around gender social norms and its challenges and the societal impact of GBV on women and girls, was unveiled to the media and key stakeholders on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at the United Nations, UN, Auditorium, Abuja.

It highlights critical and important aspects of the movie that will keep Nigerians on edge, agitate their mind, and evoke important lessons about GBV issues in our society.

In his opening address at the trailer reveal, the Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP, Mr. Blessed Chimrimuta said that the collaboration of the EU-UN, UNDP, and FRED with the Spotlight Initiative aligns seamlessly with the plans of the government of Nigeria and the EU-UN Gender Action Points.

He said, “This intervention seeks to challenge and reshape prevailing gender norms not only in Nigeria but beyond.”

He admonished the participants at the event to reflect on the significance of the transformative journey we are embarking on.

He opined that “Deafening Silence is not just a movie for entertainment,” but according to him, “It is a movie in search to deliver compelling and thought-provoking moments that will serve as a catalyst for sparking wider conversation around gender inequality, and gender violence, against women.”

The UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mattias Schmale, in his own remark, expressed satisfaction for being part of the intervention against GBV, which is a priority for his organisation. He emphasised the need to find better ways of communicating and engaging the people on the issue of gender-based violence.

He said that there is need to produce more films based on tackling the issues of human rights – which is as relevant today as it was seventy-five years ago. He reiterated that human rights of vulnerable people including women and children, particularly girls, should be protected.

The Deputy Head of Mission, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos, emphasized that gender-based violence is a global problem. He said that there is evidence to show that one in every three women out there is subjected to physical, sexual, or any other form of violence, in their lifetime. He affirmed that in the 21st century gender inequality remains among the key drivers of poverty and this undermines cohesion and balance in our society.

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Mr. Charles Ebuebe commended Spotlight Initiative and the partners and collaborators who joined forces to conceive and work on this project.

He promised to stand behind the partners on the project and pledged to give all the necessary support within his jurisdiction.

The film directed by Biodun Stephen Stars the Best of Nollywood – including but not limited to Toni Tones, Kate Henshaw, Femi Jacobs, Daniel Etim Effiong, Chidi Mokeme, and Bimbo Akintola. Others in the Blockbuster Film are Debby Felix and Ekamma Etim-Inyang. It also features Abiodun Adebayo as the Editor; Biodun Stephen as Director; and Eemem Isong Misodi as Producer.