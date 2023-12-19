JOHESU urges Tinubu, NASS to readdress funding of regulatory agencies

File image for illustration.

By Chioma Obinna

Health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, have urged the Presidency and National Assembly, NASS, to readdress the issue of funding the regulatory agencies in the Sector before the Appropriation Bill is signed into law.

JOHESU also issued a 15-day strike notice to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to protest the state government failure to fulfil its promises to health workers.

JOHESU made the demands in collaboration with the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA).

in an open letter of protest to the Minister, Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning, Abuja, signed by Comrade Matthew Ajorutu, Ag. National Secretary on behalf of the National Chairman.

The letter read in parts, “We wish to brief you on the decision of the Budget Office to terminate the budgetary provision to all professional regulatory councils/bodies including those in the health sector.

These include the Pharmacy Council of 5 Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, the Radiographers Registration Board, and the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria.

Others are the Dental Technologist Registration Board of Nigeria; the Dental Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria; the Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria, and the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria.

The rest are the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria; the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria; and Optometrist and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria.

Ajorutu said the directive of the Budget Office initially affected all the Professional Regulatory Councils, including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), which regulates Medical and Dental practice in Nigeria.

However, he explained, “In moves that are typical of some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the country, only the MDCN has been cleared to continue to enjoy government funding as it has a proposed budget of N11 billion in the 2023 estimates.

Lack of funding for councils impacts ethical practices

“We wish to inform the Minister of an impending disaster that will confront consumers of health in Nigeria if the minister does not immediately rescind the retrogressive and damaging directive of the Budget Office,” JOHESU warned.

He said non-funding of the councils makes practitioners of the different professional cadres more vulnerable to unlawful and unethical practices.

Automatically, he argued, this impedes the already wretched reward system that has generated an unprecedented exodus of health professionals to foreign countries, especially the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia.

He also contended, “From 2023, if this phenomenon is not managed, we estimate that over 25 per cent of the practitioners in Nigeria will join the exodus for greener pastures abroad.

“In Pharmacy practice which epitomises the drug supply chain in Nigeria, the incidence of fake drugs put at 33 percent in 1988 and 49.6 percent in 1998 is currently estimated to be between 25 percent to 52 percent in studies conducted in the last 15 years vis national and international studies and data will be exacerbated.

“The fatality rate has increased from seven per cent in 1988 to 12.8 per cent in 1998 and over 19.7 per cent in the last 15 years. Nigeria contends with over two million unregistered drug premises, a consuming drug abuse challenge ravaging youths and women in all 36 states, and FCT, Abuja, and other major fall-outs of medicine insecurity.”

JOHESU further argued that even when drug matters are listed as item 21 in part 1 of the second Schedule in the Exclusive list of the 1999 Constitution, this remains the ugly status quo even with government involvement of well over 100 years because the first Pharmacy Ordinance was enacted in 1887.

The union said the administrative fiat with which the Budget Office has handled this issue of funding appears to be high-handed. It remains an unlawful act because the enabling Act of Parliament establishing all these councils structured them into agencies/parastatals of the FMOH, which makes them Government outfits, JOHESU added. In some instances, the statutes also compel the FG to fund these agencies as with the PCN where section 9(1) of the PCN Act 2022 complies with the FG to provide budget and extra-budgetary allocations to the PCN.

Moving forward, JOHESU/AHPA appealed to the immediate and direct intervention of the Minister to redress the unwholesome development that looms over the health sector which remains a critical cornerstone in the state of affairs of any country.

JOHESU/AHPA demanded that the minister direct the Budget Office to stop forthwith the attempt to halt budgetary allocation to all Professional Regulatory Councils in the Health Sector for reasons highlighted earlier. JOHESU said this Budget Office directive infringes on lawful provisions of the various acts of parliaments establishing the Professional Regulatory Councils/Bodies.

JOHESU/AHPA said it had always demonstrated a willingness to collaborate with the federal government, a propensity that the government appears to take for granted sometimes. “We do envisage a prompt response from the Minister in the days ahead to forestall our leadership endorsing the clarion calls of its membership to withdraw their services to press home the demands.

JOHESU threatens strike over unfulfilled promises

In another development, JOHESU has given Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a 15-day ultimatum to perform or it would go on strike to protest the failure of the LASG to fulfill its promises to health workers under its employment.

According to JOHESU, the strike is to convey the utter displeasure of the national leadership over the failure of the LASG to fulfil its promises to health workers in all the state facilities. The Union said that the State Government failed to meet the demands of its members at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels since March 2023.

Despite a meeting with officials of the Lagos State Government (LASG) led by the Special Adviser, Labour Matters to commence payment of Retention Allowances to all eligible health workers on the CONHESS Salary Scale, earlier in March, the government reneged from the promises.

JOHESU/AHPA letter reads, “We put on record the tremendous respect with which we have treated Your Excellency on these recurrent demands which were never reciprocated.

“It is a reality that the over three memos we sent to Your Excellency on these demands were never acknowledged nor responded to at any instance.

“The various acts of disrespect meted to our members were taken to an unfortunate climax in March 2023, when the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Establishment, Mr Olabode Mouroof Musa declared to some of our members that all the LASG would offer them was Specialist Cadre and that they should realize how well-connected physicians were to the leadership hierarchy of Lagos State Government.

“We at JOHESU/AHPA have critically appraised this most unpalatable situation and resolved that if the LASG does not issue the enabling circulars for the payment of retention allowances to eligible health workers and the Consultant Cadre circular for Pharmacists which we negotiated for within the next 15 days effective from December 18, 2023, JOHESU/AHPA shall call out its members to proceed on an indefinite strike.

“Your Excellency, we enjoin you to note that we shall brief the NLC and TUC to join us to protest through street rallies in strategic locations of Lagos including the Governor’s Office, Alausa, and Ikeja in addition to the strike which hopefully will commence on January 18, 2023.”

The union urged the state government to release the circular for Pharmacist Consultant Cadre and the enabling Circular for Retention Allowance for all Health Workers on the CONHESS Salary Scale within the window of the 15-day ultimatum.