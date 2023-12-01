Jigawa to recruit 1,124 health workers

Governor Malam Umar Namadi

The Jigawa government has approved the recruitment of 1,124 health workers previously engaged as casual workers under its J-Health programme.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, on Friday in Dutse.

He said the State Executive Council (SEC) approved the exercise during its meeting on Thursday.

“The SEC has on Thursday 30th November, 2023 deliberated and approved the employment of 1,124 health workers (J-Health) in permanent and pensionable engagement”.

According to Musa, the approval is in line with the Gov. Umar Namadi administration’s commitment to enhance access to aﬀordable healthcare services across the state.

Musa said the council also approved N959.2 million for the payment of salaries and allowances for the 1,124 health workers.

This, he said include the 924 J-Health workers; 200 medical personnel, 40 medical doctors, 30 pharmacists and 20 nurses.

He listed other beneficiaries to include 20 biological lab scientists, 15 community health workers, 10 dental therapists, 10 physiotherapists, five medical imaging, 40 certiﬁed nurses and midwives.

Others are 10 science laboratory technicians and other relevant ﬁelds to be deploy to the 281 primary health facilities

“The conﬁrmation of the 924 J-Health adhoc staﬀ is, however, subject to examination to be conducted by the state Ministry of Health,” he said, adding that the council also approved the engagement of 1,000 indigenes that studied health related courses into the J-Health scheme, to replace those that gained permanent employment. (NAN)