Jetour: The Jet has finally landed in Nigeria

By Theodore Opara

Jetour, one of China’s most revered auto brands has finally settled in Nigeria with unique Sport Utility Vehicle models. An automobile brand launched by Chery Holding Group in 2018, Jetour models offer top class affordable luxury with its classy designs. The brand has scored many firsts in China where competition is very high in the auto sector.

According to Jetour representative in Nigeria, Jetour Mobility Services, “Jetour Automobile is a new brand launched by Chery Holdings in response to the market trend and consumer demand.”

From all indications, the Jetour brand is set to offer the Nigerian motoring public more than what they expect from Sports Utility Vehicles, given the concept behind its introduction. For the Nigerian market, the SUVs available are X70-Liberty, X70 Plus-Elegance, X90 Plus-Cruise and Dashing.

As the company puts it, “With the normalization of tourism and leisure, expansion of family population, diversification of travel modes and upgrading consumption structure in automobile market, Jetour’s focus is to be a leader in mobility as well as provide reasonable travel solutions for individuals and families. Jetour is the product of a well-established family, the Chery Holding Group, which has over 60,000 employees and more than 120 billion Yuan in total asset.Based on 23 years of product experiences, Chery Holding Group has sold over 8.5 million cars, with export exceeding 1.6 million cars and ranked number one in China’s passenger vehicle export 18 years in a row.

Deriving its name from two words: Jet + tour, the Nigerian representative says that the name connotes: “convenient tour”, meaning that clients who work hard in many industries can finally enjoy the benefit of their wonderful and happy lifestyle,because every moment on the road is worth cherishing and remembering.

Jetour’s goal is to provide an excellent vehicle that demonstrates individuality for today’s young people. The brand users are such an uncompromising group of individuals, unwilling to settle for mediocrity. They are certain that brilliance is gained through action rather than waiting because there is always something nice to look forward to. In terms of technology, Jetour comes with amazing new things. Perfect new energy technology systems like the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform and the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV} platform stand the Jetour out from competition.

For instance, battery motor, electronic control unit, vehicle controller and other Neighbourhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) related core technologies have been independently developed and applied to different platforms-based models. These technologies are safe, efficient, green and energy-saving, which can be perfectly matched with various systems. Intelligent driving, intelligent networking V2X (vehicle to everything), A1, big data and electronic system and other technologies are widely used in Jetour automobiles. As a result, the engines rank among China’s top 10 engines. They include 1.6 TGDI with 7DCT, golden power portfolio which delivers 145kw at 290Nm with high intensity tumble intake and 200 bar high pressure direct injection system. It is the first Chinese brand 1.6 TGDI engine with rapid heating thermal management systems and complete independent intellectual property right. This engine had undergone more than 15,000 hours of bench testing, comparable to more than 10 years of users experience and over 2 million kilometers of vehicle testing. It has also been exported to more than 80 nations and regions worldwide, including the United States, Japan, Germany, and other major automotive countries with 7.5 million users.

There is also the Kunpeng power 2.0 TGDI engine golden power portfolio with 7DCT which delivers 187Kw of power at 390Nm. This powertrain accelerates from Zero (0) to 100km/h in just eight seconds and it’s comparable to a 3.0 litre V6 engine. It is developed for super energy, ultra-clean, ultra-quiet, ultra-solid and ultra-light performance.

Jetour is presently exported to 30 countries and regions. The brand has a worldwide development strategy and a global development vision.