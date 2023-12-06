Jetour shines at Abuja Motor Fair

By Theodore Opara

Jetour, the newly introduced automobile brand in the Nigerian market by Jetour Mobility Services, has taken the market by storm.

The brand with an array of dashing models is currently the cynosure of all eyes at the ongoing Abuja Motor Fair.

All four models of the Jetour — the X70 Liberty, X90 Cruise, X70 Plus Elegance and Dashing — are on parade at the annual show holding at the International Conference Centre as visitors/guests at the venue are full of praises for the beautifully crafted vehicles.

Members of the National Assembly are next to have a view of the new vehicles at the assembly complex in Abuja next week where the new kid on the block will be showcased.

The quality of the new vehicles made visitors to the Abuja Auto Fair the centre of attraction with their unique features.

The models, all sports utility vehicles boast advanced technologies, comfort and designs which have kept people at the event amazed, especially going by their affordable prices.

Jetour, one of China’s most revered auto brands and launched by Chery Holding Group in 2018, has scored many firsts in China where competition is high in the auto sector.

The brand offers top class affordable luxury with its classy designs.

According to Jetour representative in Nigeria, Jetour Mobility Services, “Jetour Automobile is a new brand launched by Chery Holdings in response to the market trend and consumer demand.

Jetour says its focus is to be a leader in mobility as well as provide reasonable travel solutions for individuals and families.

The goal is to provide an excellent vehicle that demonstrates individuality for today’s young people.

A visitor who spoke to Vanguard, but would not want his name mentioned, said: “The features in these vehicles are not common in cars in their class.

“The Jetour SUVs on parade here have raised the standard in the segment in terms of design and comfort as luxury is offered as standard across all models.”

Below are more images from the show: