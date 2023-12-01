Jesus dismisses Osimhen threat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been linked with potential moves for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney. This is in addition to an audacious bid to sign Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Jesus dismissed the significance of the transfer speculation. He insisted he offers more than just goals as he defended his scoring record.

“This happens you know, maybe it can be agents talking about a lot of things,” he said.

“I’m not the most experienced, but I think I have seen a lot of things in football.

“Sometimes it is like this, it happened when I was at City even with (Sergio) Aguero and me scoring. I was scoring a lot and people were linking everyone. So here, I don’t care about this.

“I know my qualities and know what I can bring to the team. I can score and I can also help with other things, like opening spaces. But the only people who can see it are those who watch the game and understand.

‘I am sleeping better’

“Those who don’t understand will say that: ‘Oh he didn’t score today’. But maybe I run and open space for someone. And, let’s be honest, I don’t miss a lot of chances.

“I think it is not about ‘he doesn’t know how to score’. Sometimes I have to be more in the box. That is the one thing I am working on.”

The 26-year-old feels comments he made last week regarding his goal-scoring ability in the aftermath of his country’s World Cup qualifying defeat to rivals Argentina were misinterpreted.

“I spoke after the game against Argentina. And people don’t understand sometimes and people took it out of context and said ‘Gabi, his strong point isn’t scoring’,” he said.

“Now my main target is to keep fit because I know I can help everyone here. I’m sleeping better, I’m eating better.”

Let’s see how the Osimhen link pans out.