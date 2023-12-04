Japa: We’ve conducted visa interviews for more than 150,000 Nigerians in 2023 – US embassy

David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S., Embassy in Abuja

The United States (US) embassy in Nigeria has said than more than 150,000 Nigerians had visa interviews in 2023.

The embassy said this as it asserted that it is doing everything possible to clear visa applications from Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview with NAN on Sunday, the charge d’affaires of the embassy, David Greene said the demand for visa applications is more than the supply.

“When it comes to visas, it is a simple fact, the demand for visa appointments outnumbers the supply,” he said.

“So, those appointments are available and we are doing everything we can to address that gap.

“What folks do not know is that this year we have interviewed more than 150,000 Nigerians.

“This is in addition to 30,000 students. Hundreds of thousands of students have had the opportunity to seek visas from the US.

“We are doing the best we can to get proper ways for all the categories and after having an enormous backlog as a result of COVID-19, and all that.

“We have made great progress though. In March we instituted a five-year term for visas to the US.”

Greene urged Nigerians planning to travel to the US to apply early and ensure that their visa applications are tied to events.

“Folks who are seeking visas should apply early and make sure that the plan is for an event as they can,” he said.

“This is because we do acknowledge that there is a backlog and we will do what we can to make sure that people who need a warrant visa to the US can get them.”