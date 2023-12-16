Japa: Nigeria’s political class will face consequences soonest — NYPF President, Siasia

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Outgoing President of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, Mr Moses Siasia has expressed worry that Nigeria’s political class will in no distant time, face the consequences of the high rate of young people migrating out of the country in search of greener pastures abroad.

Siasia who stated this on Friday in Abuja while officially stepping aside in a Hand Over Ceremony of the NYPF leadership to new President David Osadolor, lamented that majority of young people exiting the country do so through illegal routes.

“Up to 75% of those who find themselves stuck up in the Mediterranean sea are Nigerians,” he said.

He referenced that the criminal venture of ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ (cybercrime) has become almost inevitable because there are “no proper sustainable economic plans for young people”.

Siasia further stressed that young people form the bulk of the weight of those projecting Nigeria’s global image and advancement of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He noted that in its 10 years of existence, the NYPF has spread across 15 countries, uniting over two million young people.

He added that at least 2,963 young people have been able to secure employment both home and abroad under the platform, while 886 got access to grants to go into lucrative businesses.

While noting that the NYPF is encouraging young people doing well abroad to come back home and invest, Siasia added that one of the NYPF’s flagship program – the annual Niger Delta MSME Summit, is strategically set out to create opportunities for young people to become self-reliant.

He appreciated former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Dr. Ifie Sekibo, former Managing Director of Heritage Bank, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and many others for their support to the NYPF.

In his brief remarks, the new NYPF President noted that Nigeria as a developing nation cannot grow without vibrant SMEs, a sector which he described as critical to the survival of the nation.

He said he is coming on board to expand on NYPF’s sustainability goals, and building on the “three i’s Innovation, Industry and Infrastructure”.

Speaking on the capacity of young Nigerians, Osadolor referenced Victor Osimhen and Assisat Oshoala’s feat at the recently held CAF Awards in which Nigeria made giant strides.

“It is a rare privilege to sit here and receive this handover from the outgoing President, Moses Siasia. I’ve followed the forum closely for the past 10 years and Siasia has been an inspiration to me. My life has always been about service and I see this as an opportunity to serve,” he said.

Other members of the newly constituted leadership of the NYPF are: Zahila Lawal (Vice President North); Victor Sameria (Vice President South); Gerald So-George (Advisor); Mayor Ndukaku (Legal Aid).