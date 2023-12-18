JAMB announces 2024 UTME/DE registration dates, increases fees

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the registration dates of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

JAMB announced this in a statement on Sunday, stating that prospective candidates can now begin creating their profiles on the JAMB website, with the official sale of application documents set to begin on Monday, January 15th, 2024.



It also stated that prospective candidates have six weeks, until Monday, February 26, to complete their registration.

The examination body noted that the registration fee for the 2024 UTME varies depending on whether a candidate wishes to participate in the optional mock exam, adding that candidates opting for the mock exam will pay N7,700, while those opting out will pay N6,200.

“Sale of Application Documents for Foreign Candidates: $30,” it added.

According to JAMB, for those seeking admission through Direct Entry, the registration process starts later, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and closes on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

It added that the 2024 UTME mock examination will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, allowing students to test their preparedness and identify areas for improvement before the actual exam and candidates can print their examination slips starting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The UTME itself will take place over ten days, from Friday, April 19th, 2024, to Monday, April 29th, 2024.

“For more enquiries, kindly visit our website at http://jamb.gov.ng, our social media handles or any JAMB office near you.”

Vanguard News