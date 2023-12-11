Jackson Aniedi: Maestro behind Qband Entertainment

Jackson Aniedi

Meet Jackson Aniedi, a maestro and the brain behind Qband Entertainment, a testament to his passion and dedication to the world of live music and entertainment. As a professional in communications and with a profound travel history that includes the UK, Netherlands, Dubai, and Ghana, he has taken the live music scene by storm.

Qband Entertainment is not just a band; it’s a premium live music band service and events management outfit. Since its inception in 2014, Qband has set the stage on fire with its versatile performances and signature touch of class. Jackson proudly states, “We electrify every event with our versatility in performance, spanning from old skool classics to the latest Naija trending hits.”

What sets Qband Entertainment apart is its commitment to tailoring each performance to the client’s specifications. Jackson emphasizes, “We give every event a bespoke, versatile, and flawless touch, because we have understood over the years that every event should make a long-lasting statement with the right kind of music.”

As the man behind the curtain, Jackson’s greatest accomplishment lies in his ability to win new clients organically and maintain lasting relationships. Some clients have been entrusting Qband Entertainment for 6 to 7 years, a testament to the quality and professionalism they bring to every performance.

Jackson’s advice to aspiring professionals in the field is clear: “Put your passion and vision first before money. It is easier to channel your energy into building capacity with your dream from scratch than to put money first.”

Qband Entertainment’s debut music video, “BAMIDELE,” slated to drop on December 26, 2023, is generating buzz and excitement.

The band’s client list boasts prestigious names like Sahara Group, Ernst & Young, Shell, Nigerian Institute of Architects, Egbin Power Plc, IHS, and many more.

Jackson’s personal motto sums up his approach to life and business: “Nothing beats a great and satisfactory service delivery, because one satisfied client always translates to free marketing for your brand.”

As Qband Entertainment continues to make waves in the industry, Jackson’s journey reminds us of the power of passion, dedication, and the ability to create unforgettable moments through music.