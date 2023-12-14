IYC condemns killing of four soldiers, abduction of two foreigners in Rivers

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide has condemned the killing of four soldiers and two drivers by unknown gunmen and the abduction of two South Korean expatriates in Rivers State.

The gunmen reportedly ambushed a convoy of Daewoo workers along the Ahoada/Abua section of the East-West Road in Rivers State, on their way to Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital on Tuesday, killing four soldiers, two drivers and abducted two expatriates of the company.

IYC in a statement in Yenagoa by its Spokesman, Binebai Princewill, described the attack as “barbaric and unacceptable,” and called on those behind the act to urgently release the foreigners, stating that kidnapping, attack and killing is not in line with the Ijaw and Niger Delta struggle for resource control and self-determination.

Princewill said: “It is a clear case of criminality and a setback to efforts towards peace and stability of the region. We therefore call on the relevant security agencies to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime to serve as deterrent to others.

‎”However, we call on the military to display the utmost professionalism in their quest to get the perpetrators of this crime to book.

“The innocent people of Abua-Odual Local Government Area and its neighbouring local governments in Rivers and Bayelsa States must not be subjected to unnecessary pains in the attempt to get the criminals.”