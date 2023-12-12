‘I’ve money, ‘ll buy another,’ DJ Chicken boasts after his SUV got destroyed in accident

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Chicken, has bragged about having enough money to purchase a brand-new car after crashing his Benz SUV got damaged in an accident.
The controversial TikTok star had made headlines lately when his Mercedes SUV was wrecked in a car crash.
Reacting to the accident live on social media just a few hours after the disaster, he promised to get a new car in a video clip from the live recording that went viral.
He said: “I go buy another Benz this morning, I get my money. If I wan even buy three Benz today I go buy. You’re all angry at my glory, continue. If I don’t buy another car this morning, It’s because I don’t feel like. I will buy another Benz and I would fix the crashed one if I spend at least N2 million on it.
“Remember when I crashed my Camry, I bought a brand new Benz. That means the one that is coming is going to be very big. There’s nothing wrong with the crashed car but I want to buy another car to surprise you guys so you can see that those they gifted N20 million and they were shouting online, we are their father.”
