It’s time to serve Nigerians – Oluwo tells Tinubu, governors

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdur-Rosheed Akanbi has charged President Bola Tinubu to fast track effort to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians by providing good governance at its best.

He also urged the 36 governors in Nigeria to complement the effort of the President by ensuring that dividends of democracy is delivered at the state and grassroots level.

Oba Akanbi who spoke at the 32nd Iwo Day Anniversary held at the Oluwo township stadium on Saturday, urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu time to turn the fortune of country around.

The monarch said although the Federal Government was already doing some things to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, there was a need to do more for the citizens.

He described Tinubu as the bravest president Nigeria ever had, maintaining that what the current administration is doing is for the betterment of Nigerians.

His words, “I’m appealing to the Federal Governments to keep on giving their best and write their names in gold. Though, the Federal Government is already doing things to cushion the effect of subsidy, we still want them to do more.

“The current President is the bravest we’ve had in the history of Nigeria. He has taken the bull by the horns and what others were unable to do, he has done it.

“I just want to appeal to our people to be patient with him. Everything the Federal Government is doing will work for the best of Nigerians.

“This is the 32nd Iwo Day celebration and I thank God. Iwo Day is a very special one and our people are very happy. The energy in the town is positive.

“My town is moving. During my reign, it’s from one achievement to another and today is for celebrating unity of purpose among my subject, that is a great achievement in the town.”

Earlier in his address, the President, Iwo Board of Trustees, Prof. Lai Olurode, said indigenes of the town come together for its development despite their political differences.

“We have different political parties and religious groups but when it comes to Iwo development, we come together. The division caused by political affiliation get submerged and we unit together to form a bond that is committed to the development of the land,” he noted.