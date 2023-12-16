It’s criminal for motorists to cover number plates – Police 

The Nigeria Police Force said it is a criminal offence for motorists to cover their number plates without a valid reason.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement via his X handle on Friday.

According to the Force PRO, it is compulsory to make registration numbers visible at all times.

Adejobi said, “It is a common thing to see many vehicle owners and drivers to cover their number plates, for no reason, this is wrong and even criminal.

“You don’t cover your number plate for any reason. It is as important and compulsory for all vehicles to be duly registered, so it’s compulsory to make reg. numbers visible at all times.”

He, however, said there are exceptions for “pennant officers” and heads of the three arms of the government, executive, legislative, and the judiciary, who use pennants or flags on their official cars.

Adejobi said, “The seal of their offices or ranks (for military or police) go with their numbers and pennants. Once its 6pm, the pennant must go down and their numbers covered, or when they are not in the car while the drivers move their cars.

“The flags must be covered with the reg number or their seal of office on their cars. This impunity must stop in Nigeria, and we need to know the right thing to do.

“Our officers and men and other traffic management agencies are aware of this and hereby urged to go after any violator, as such is criminal. It encourages recklessness and crimes with impunity. Let’s collectively kick against it,” he said.

Recall that the police had severally placed a ban on the unauthorised use of unmarked vehicles and covered number plates across the country.