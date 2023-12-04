ITF empowers over 500,000 Nigerians with vocational skills

By Victoria Ojeme

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has revealed that over 500,000 Nigerians have been equipped with cutting-edge skills in various trades through its National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) since its inception in 1971.

Making this known at the closing ceremony of the 2023 NISDP in Abuja, ITF Director General, Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, lamented the dire unemployment situation in the country, emphasizing the need to empower youths with marketable skills to bridge the skills gap and foster economic development.

“The ITF is determined to breed a new generation of entrepreneurs to transform the economic landscape of the country,” Dr. Ogun declared.

“We are committed to skills acquisition as the most sustainable solution to combatting unemployment, reducing poverty, and curbing youth restiveness.”

The 2023 NISDP, implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Breweries National Youth Empowerment Programme, trained 190 youths and women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in various vocational skills, including solar power installation, POP and painting, hairdressing/beauty care, ladies’ wig cap making, mobile phone repairs, leather works (shoe and bag making), and electrical installation.

Dr. Ogun further highlighted the ITF’s commitment to expanding access to its unique resources and internal competencies both locally and internationally, utilizing modern technology to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We envision Nigeria as a country with the most skilled persons in Africa,” Dr. Ogun stated.

In the coming weeks, the ITF will unveil a comprehensive vision for the future, outlining strategies to enhance its impact on the national economy.

Also speaking at the event, a representative of Nigerian Breweries, Folashade Morgan, reiterated the company’s commitment to giving back to society through collaborative training initiatives. One of the beneficiaries, Chukwunonso Umeano, expressed gratitude to the ITF and Nigerian Breweries for the training and start-up kits provided, emphasizing the transformative impact of the program on their lives.

The ITF’s unwavering dedication to skills acquisition and youth empowerment remains a cornerstone of its mission to drive national economic growth and development.