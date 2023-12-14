‘It was vibing,’ Egungun apologises to Nkechi Blessing’s lover after ‘grabbing her from behind’

Popular Instagram influencer and comedian Egungun has apologised to actress Nkechi Blessing’s lover Ese Obire for a trending video of him with the actress.

This is coming after Obire reportedly criticized him for touching and grabbing the actress during an interview.

Recall Egungun, who is known for his trademark “That’s crazy” in interviews, met Nkechi Blessing at the premiere of Mercy Aigbe’s film “Ada Omo Daddy.”

He resorted to ‘grabbing the actress from behind’ during the interview.

Nkechi blessing under fire for receiving hug from egungun of Lagos



She's 13 Hilda Seyi Tinubu Emmanuella Iyabo Ojo Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/9JDlmbfiFJ — TheTWAAUPDATE🔌 (@TheTWAAPR) December 14, 2023

Egungun, who admitted his mistake, apologised on the insta-stories part of his verified Instagram page.

He begged Nkechi Blessing’s lover to forgive him while referring to her as his elder sister.

He went on to say that the video was nothing but vibes.

Vanguard News