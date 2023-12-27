‘It was rigged,’ Charles Okocha seeks rematch after losing boxing fight to Portable

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has described his recent boxing bout with Nigerian street-pop singer, Portable as rigged, calling for a rematch.

Recall that Charles Okocha was defeated by Portable in a recent boxing match on Tuesday.

Portable was declared the winner by the referee after fulfilling the qualifications to win the bout.

Reacting, Charles Okocha called out the referee for irregularities, alleging that Portable removed his boxing gloves during the third round, which should have resulted in immediate disqualification.

He wrote, “How can you give up in the 3rd round when we have 4 rounds? How do you take off your gloves in the third round, leading to total disqualification when the fight hasn’t ended?”



“Y’all know this was rigged, with an incompetent referee who knows nothing about boxing rules. Nevertheless, we move on. Rematch coming soon.”

Vanguard News