Isaac Ogheneochuko Gbise: A journey of crypto entrepreneurship

With cryptocurrency and technology taking the center stage in the digital world, Isaac Ogheneochuko Gbise, a leader, stands as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation that drive the industry forward.

As the CEO of Paddyswap Nigeria Limited and co-founder of U&T E currency, his journey from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to the world of cryptocurrency is a remarkable tale of dedication and vision.

“I started going into IT-related companies as early as 2014 when I came across a friend who was always talking about bitcoins on Bitcointalk blog,” recalls Isaac. Intrigued by the potential of digital currencies, he took his first step into this revolutionary realm by acquiring his first crypto coin worth $30 in 2015.

By 2016, Isaac had developed a solid foundation in cryptocurrency. He took on the role of the official Telegram group support manager for companies like Electronuem, Vite, Bankare, and more. His expertise and commitment to these communities marked his ascent in the crypto world.

“In 2017, I proceeded to the Crypto OTC business where I was helping small businesses and individuals in exchanging crypto to local currencies,” shares Isaac. This endeavor showcased his dedication to facilitating crypto adoption among a wider audience.

Fast forward to 2022, Isaac’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to obtain essential certifications and establish a business website. The year 2023 marks a significant step in his journey as he works on creating a responsive mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms.Isaac’s ultimate goal is to address the payment hurdles faced by small and medium-scale businesses in Africa.

“My goal is to solve crypto/local currencies payments among small and medium-scale businesses in Africa,” he emphasizes.

His vision centers on simplifying crypto-to-local currency transactions, promoting financial inclusion, and supporting the growth of businesses across the continent.Beyond his involvement in the crypto world, Isaac wears many hats. He’s an exporter of shisha charcoal and serves as a board director in BimDim Total Nigeria Limited. His commitment extends to making a meaningful impact in his community by addressing fundamental issues.

Isaac’s journey hasn’t been without its share of setbacks. “I lost a lot of time, money, and values in the building process,” he admits. He acknowledges the time, money, and values he lost during the building process and past business ventures. These experiences have shaped his resilience and determination to forge ahead.Isaac’s immediate plans involve registering his company with all necessary legalities, expanding his web presence, and diversifying into the agricultural sector. He emphasizes the importance of mentorship in navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship.

As he continues to push boundaries and work towards his motto, “We pay Effortlessly,” Isaac stands as an inspiring figure in the world of cryptocurrency and entrepreneurship. His journey serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking to make a significant impact in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and finance.