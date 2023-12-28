Is the use of CCTV camera a beach of data privacy?

CCTV Cameras

DO YOU KNOW?

1 The use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in a business, residential or public space is regulated by law.

2 The use of CCTV camera may constitute a breach of data privacy.

3. To lawful use of CCTV camera requires that certain conditions must be met which include the fact that;

i. There must be a clear and legible notice of the use of CCTV put up in the building with contact details for inquiries.

ii. the policy guiding the use of the CCTV must be easily accessible.

iii the purpose for the use of the CCTV must be communicated.

iv. the CCTV must only process data which is necessary for the specified purpose.

v. individuals must be given a right of access to the footage containing their personal data and may request for erasure or correction if inaccurate.

vi. the footage must only be retained for the period necessary to fulfil its purpose.

viii There must be restricted access to the CCTV footage.

4. An individual can lodge a complaint for unauthorized processing of their image to the Nigeria Data Protection Commission.

5. If found culpable, the company or individual that wrongfully processes a person’s image may be fined, cautioned, prosecuted for crime or ordered to seize and desist from further breaches.